The IA and II Global Advice Study 2024-2025 (Pensions and Retirement) - sponsored by IFGL Pensions is out now.

The comprehensive study and survey on the key developments on pensions and retirement advice in the global cross-border financial services would includes the results and analysis of an extensive survey with some of the advice and wealth world's industry's key stakeholders. The study also includes an excellent article and video interview from IFGL Pensions MD Rachel Meadows who was also key in compiling the questions within the surveys

The 33-page survey and study on pensions and retirement was designed as a joint project by International Adviser and its by sister title Investment International. The full study has six segments – which will be released one by one across the next few weeks on both II and IA – with the final document released as a definitive collection.

Click here or on the link to view. II & IA Global Advice Study 2024-2025 - Pensions

The six segments in the full IA and II study are: Pensions and Retirement, Platforms, Intermediaries, Offshore Bonds, The Future of Advice & Wealth Management and International Savings Plans.