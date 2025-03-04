Neuberger Berman has hired London-based seasoned investor Maya Bhandari as chief investment officer, multi-asset strategies, EMEA.

Bhandari (pictured), formerly global head of multi-asset at BNP Paribas Asset Management, will be responsible for leading the multi-asset team’s investment and commercial efforts. She will work closely with senior members of the investment team on global view development, portfolio construction, and investment decision making with a focus on the EMEA region, including as a leader in the firm’s Asset Allocation and Public Private Investment Committees.

Matt Malloy, head of the global institutional client group and head of EMEA, said: “With over 20 years’ experience, Maya will strengthen and deepen engagement with institutional and intermediary clients, leveraging Neuberger Berman’s global platform to develop and oversee tailored multi-asset solutions.”

Erik Knutzen, multi-asset co-chief investment officer, added: “The investment landscape is experiencing heightened volatility, with recent macro events and shifts in geopolitics creating uncertainty. Clients are increasingly seeking sophisticated outcome-oriented solutions to navigate these fluctuations and identify opportunities across the liquidity spectrum. Maya’s extensive expertise and strong track record in distinct market environments will be instrumental in delivering this.”

Bhandari said: “Neuberger Berman’s comprehensive global investment capabilities across public and private asset classes and distinctive investment culture are what drew me to the firm. The firm is really well positioned to capture opportunities in an increasingly complex market place. I am excited to work with both new and existing clients across the region and globally.”

In September 2024, the firm announced the hire of Jeff Blazek as multi-asset co-chief investment officer based in New York to partner with Erik Knutzen.