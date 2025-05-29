Nedbank Private Wealth has become the only private bank in the list of UK 'Big Best Places to Work' included in the latest iteration of The Sunday Times Best Places to Work.

This marks a continued run of recognition for Nedbank Private Wealth as a top-tier employer committed to excellence in workplace culture, diversity, and employee wellbeing. Nedbank Private Wealth first appeared on the list in 2005 and has regularly been recognised by The Sunday Times in the 20 years since.

The firm has some 300 employees across its offices, which include the UK, Isle of Man, Jersey and its representative office in Dubai.

The annual list for 2025 identifies over 500 UK employers across industries and shines a spotlight on organisations that go above and beyond to create inclusive, engaging, and rewarding work environments. The methodology for identifying the employers sees The Sunday Times engage with WorkL's framework for measuring areas such as reward and recognition, wellbeing, empowerment, and job satisfaction.

Stuart Cummins, CEO, Nedbank Private Wealth, said: "To be amongst the best places the work by The Sunday Times is an incredible achievement. It reflects our continued investment in building a workplace where people feel genuinely valued, heard, and empowered. This recognition is about our people – and the extraordinary culture they’ve helped to shape."

"This recognition not only highlights the bank’s excellence in financial services, but also its commitment to building a workplace where everyone – from early-career talent to seasoned professionals – feels seen, supported, and inspired to thrive."

Rachel Quirk, Executive Head of HR, Nedbank Private Wealth, added: "Being consistently ranked among the UK’s Best Places to Work reaffirms our commitment to our culture and how our business runs. Culture isn’t an add-on here, it drives performance and we actively shape our environment to trust, empower and grow our people. They aren’t just values for values sake – they’re embedded in everything we do. We purposefully invest in our people and support them to do their very best in both their work and personal lives."