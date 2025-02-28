Mourant has appointed Lara Forte as partner in its Luxembourg funds team.

Forte (pictured) joins from Arendt & Medernach, where she developed extensive experience over nine years in the formation and advisory aspects of private equity, credit, and real estate funds, as well as related regulatory matters.

Fluent in English, French, and Italian, she brings this expertise to her new role, enhancing her ability to provide comprehensive legal services to clients in the complex investment management industry.

Ben Robins, global head of Mourant's Funds practice, said: "We are delighted to welcome Lara to our team. Her deep understanding of private capital and alternative investment funds aligns closely with our strategic priorities and will significantly enhance our Luxembourg investment funds practice."

Aldric Grosjean, managing partner of Mourant's Luxembourg office, added: "Lara combines technical excellence and a keen client service focus, which will be invaluable as we continue to grow our presence in Luxembourg and deliver exceptional service to our clients."

Forte said: "I am excited to join Mourant and look forward to collaborating with colleagues across the firm to support our clients with their Luxembourg investment management requirements."

This appointment follows corporate partner Jan Dobrzensky’s arrival in the Luxembourg office last year.