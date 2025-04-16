Financial information provider Morningstar has included the Plenum UCITS CAT Bond Fund Indices in its service catalogue.

The indices offer full market coverage of UCITS CAT bond funds.

CAT bond funds in UCITS format now account for ~32% of the collateralised natural catastrophe market

Weekly total return indices are available free of charge in multiple currencies (USD, EUR, CHF).

Dirk Schmelzer, head of the market study and index developer, managing partner and senior fund manager at Plenum Investments Ltd, said: “We are pleased that the Plenum UCITS CAT Bond Fund Index Family is establishing itself as an industry standard.

"This is no coincidence: these are the only fund indices for CAT bond funds that offer 100% market coverage and exclusively aggregate UCITS CAT bond funds.”