Morgan Stanley launches strategic income fund for international investors

Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM) has rolled out a strategic income strategy to international investors through the Morgan Stanley Investment Funds’ (MS INVF) range.

The MS INVF Strategic Income fund is a flexible strategy that seeks to provide diversified exposure to a broad spectrum of global fixed income sectors with a focus on areas that are often underrepresented in traditional core portfolios.

Managed by Andrew Szczurowski, Justin Bourgette and Brian Shaw, portfolio managers on MSIM’s Mortgage and Securitized, High Yield and Emerging Markets Debt teams, respectively, the fund targets an attractive rate of total return, measured in US dollars. It is registered in France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Japan, Luxemburg, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Vittorio Ambrogi, head of international wealth and global head of financial institutions at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, said: “Introducing the Strategic Income fund to the MS INVF umbrella is a natural next step as we continue to expand our global fixed income footprint with a focus on addressing investor needs.”

“We believe this fund brings together the best investment ideas sourced from across our established and deeply resourced global fixed income platform and considers changing market dynamics like heightened volatility, ongoing geopolitical risks and inflationary concerns.”

Szczurowski added: “Active management and flexibility are critical to our investment philosophy and together provide the opportunity to study broader trends playing out across markets and build a diversified portfolio that adapts as the market changes

“Strategic Income aims to add risk-adjusted value by seeking to offer investors lower volatility and targeted exposure to opportunities unearthed by market dislocations with a focus on ‘plus’ sectors, which are often underrepresented in traditional, core fixed income portfolios.”