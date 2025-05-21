Mirabaud & Cie (Europe) has appointed David Smith as Director, Relationship Manager, as the firm continues to grow its presence in the UK wealth management market.

Based in London and reporting to Stuart Bates, UK Market Head, Smith (pictured) will be responsible for delivering tailored wealth management services to high-net-worth (HNW) corporate executives and family business owners, resident in the UK.

Smith joins Mirabaud from RBC Wealth Management, where he served as a relationship manager providing bespoke wealth solutions to sophisticated HNW and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) individuals. His remit included investment management, lending, financial advice, and trust services. During his tenure, he built a client book representing approximately £400 million in combined assets and liabilities. He brings more than 22 years of experience advising private clients on wealth.

Prior to RBC, Smith worked at British Private Bank Arbuthnot Latham & Co. where he focused on HNW and UHNW clients, with a particular emphasis on the Middle East. He was involved in establishing the firm's first international office in Dubai and established new client portfolios across 25 key clients during his tenure. Smith began his career at Coutts & Co. in 2002.

Stuart Bates, UK Market Head of Mirabaud & Cie (Europe), said: "David brings extensive wealth management expertise, a strong international network, and a proven track record of building assets and earning client trust. His career achievements to date reflect the entrepreneurial spirit that has defined Mirabaud for over two centuries, and I am confident his deep understanding of the bespoke needs of high-net-worth individuals will be invaluable as we continue to expand our UK footprint."

Smith added: "Joining Mirabaud represents a meaningful step forward in my career. The firm’s heritage, focus on earning client trust, and commitment to innovation all resonate strongly with me. I look forward to working with the outstanding UK team to provide enduring solutions to manage and preserve family wealth across generations."