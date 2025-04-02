Mirabaud Group and AltamarCAM Partners, a global asset manager focused on investing in private markets, have launched an evergreen semi-liquid strategy, dedicated to investing in private equity globally.

This strategy, "accessing some of the best-in-class private equity managers", will become the core investment in Mirabaud’s Clients’ private equity asset allocation, the statement today (2 April) said.

This strategy is a tailor-made investment solution designed exclusively for Mirabaud's clients. Its evergreen structure meets the evolving needs of private investors by combining the benefits of private market access with immediate exposure from day one, a certain level of liquidity, and visibility on the underlying portfolio, while trying to target attractive returns. The investment strategy will focus on fast-deployment strategies diversified across managers, geographies and sectors.

"This launch represents a significant step forward in our partnership with Mirabaud," said Pilar Junco, managing partner and co-chief client officer at AltamarCAM Partners. "With this strategy, we are bridging the gap between the higher returns and diversification traditionally associated with private markets. It underlines our commitment to innovation and delivering value to our partners and clients".

By leveraging their combined expertise, AltamarCAM Partners and Mirabaud aim to meet the growing demand for investment vehicles that drive performance, mitigate risk and improve flexibility.

"This strategy reaffirms Mirabaud’s commitment to build more sophisticated asset allocations and provide clients with innovative, exclusive, and best-in-class private equity investment solutions" said Camille Vial, managing partner of Mirabaud. “This strategy offers a unique gateway to leading private equity managers, enabling investors to leverage the expertise of two industry leaders. We are confident that this partnership and new solution will create significant value for our Clients and strengthen our position as a trusted partner for those seeking top-tier private equity opportunities".