Mike Hughes has been promoted to the role of head of product marketing at Isle of Man based International Financial Group Limited (IFGL).

Hughes (pictured) will be responsible for supporting and enhancing the extensive range of regular savings, single premium and protection products across IFGL’s life brands, RL360 and Friends Provident International, and for the Ardan International platform proposition.

He has stepped up to the role after 7 years within IFGL, most recently as product marketing manager – lump sum investments.

IFGL’s marketing director Simon Barwell said: “I’m delighted that Mike will bring his experience and expertise to this important role within the Marketing function. We are constantly seeking to improve and enhance our award-winning product range to ensure those products continue to meet the needs of international expat and local national clients and the financial advisers who advise them. Mike will play a key role in delivering our product marketing strategy.”

He has over 30 years’ experience in financial services in the Isle of Man. Before joining IFGL in May 2017, he worked for Zurich International, AIG and Isle of Man Assurance (IOMA).

Hughes said: “I’m very excited by the challenge of leading the Product Marketing team and building on the excellent product range we already have in place.

“IFGL is a progressive, innovative and growing business and I look forward to helping to deliver our ambitious growth plans.”

Originally from Scotland, Hughes moved to the Island in 1987, where he now lives with his partner and 2 children. Outside of work he enjoys playing football and going to the gym, as well as cooking his favourite Middle Eastern, Persian and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine.