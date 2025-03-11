M&G Investments today (11 March) unveiled the launch of the M&G India Fund, enabling UK investors to gain exposure to "one of the world’s most dynamic and fast-growing markets".

With more than 20 years of investment experience in Indian equities, the M&G India Fund is managed by Vikas Pershad and is supported by M&G’s wider Asia Pacific Equity investment team.

The team manages circa $25bn across the region, bringing deep expertise and a proven track record of navigating complex markets and cycles, bolstered by highly experienced on-the-ground resources.

The M&G India Fund will aim to provide a higher total return (capital growth plus income), net of fees than that of the MSCI India Index over any five-year period.

Typically holding between 50-80 stocks, the fund’s focus will be on quality companies with strong balance sheets, sustainable cash flows and attractive valuations. The fund will follow the team's distinctive curated investment programme, which generates superior perspective around the risk of stock ownership through rigorous bottom-up, fundamental research.

Vikas Pershad, fund manager, M&G India Fund said: “As one of the world’s most transformative economies, India is at a pivotal moment and presents a unique investment opportunity. From the rise of globally competitive tech firms to domestic leaders driving modernisation across industries, Indian businesses are capitalising on structural shifts in the economy. Our investment strategy is firmly rooted in the belief that India is not just a buy-and-hold market. Success in this vibrant economy demands an active management approach.

"The Fund focuses on identifying these forward-thinking companies, ensuring investors gain exposure to the dynamic forces shaping India’s future.”

M&G’s Asia Pacific Equity investment team manages sizable mandates investing in Indian, Japanese, and Chinese equities on behalf of M&G Life’s £129bn With Profits und as it has sought to further diversify its geographical allocation.

Alongside the recently launched M&G China Fund, is launch is part of M&G’s strategy to make its investment capabilities more widely available to external investors, with a focus on the UK wealth management sector as they seek to increasingly allocate more globally.

Alex Matcham, head of UK wholesale sales, at M&G Investments, added: “The launch of M&G’s India fund completes our comprehensive Asian fund line up, alongside our established Asia Ex-Jap, Japan and China strategies, offering clients a full spectrum of opportunities across the region. We believe UK investors will continue to allocate to Asia, driven by the region’s dynamic growth and the pursuit of greater international diversification.”