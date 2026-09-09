M&G Investments has appointed Jen Braswell to the newly created role of global head of impact for its £83bn private markets business, as the manager seeks to expand its £13.8bn impact platform.

Reporting to Emmanuel Deblanc, chief investment officer for private markets, Braswell will oversee impact assessment, governance, and product development across private credit, infrastructure, real assets, and private equity.

Braswell joins from EQT, where she served as managing director of global impact across private equity and infrastructure. She previously held senior leadership roles at British International Investment and had been acting as a senior impact adviser to responsAbility - M&G’s emerging markets impact arm - since January 2026.

Deblanc said: "Institutional investors increasingly want private markets strategies that can combine financial performance with clear, measurable impact. Jen’s appointment brings greater strategic focus to our approach as we accelerate product innovation, deepen partnerships and strengthen how we can deliver impact for clients at scale.’

Braswell added: "Impact investing has moved from a specialist allocation to a strategic priority for many institutional and private wealth investors. The next phase is about clarity of purpose, measurement and delivering investment propositions.

"M&G has the scale, expertise and breadth across private markets to continue to play a leading role, and I’m looking forward to working with teams across the business to help turn that potential into measurable outcomes for clients and the communities and sectors in which we invest."

M&G's impact platform currently encompasses specialist teams including responsAbility, Catalyst, and P Capital Partners, focusing on climate, financial inclusion, sustainable food systems, and social infrastructure.