In this Q&A we speak to Vumi's Oscar Vera about his career to date and Vumi's prominence in the IPMI marketplace, ahead of his presentation at the Fifth Annual II Lat Am Forum 2026 in Mexico City on Thursday September 10, 2026

Tell us about our career to date and role at Vumi

I have 26 years of experience in the health insurance industry, including 12 years with Mexican companies and 14 years with international companies based in Miami, always in sales positions. At VUMI, I am Vice President of Sales, and Mexico has been my primary market for the past 12 years.

Why is Mexico and Lat Am generally so important to Vumi

Mexico and Latin America are important markets for VUMI, because this is where the need for international Private health insurance originates. We offer an alternative that provides our policyholders with broader access to medical care, access to the best medical technology and the most advanced medications, as well as the ability to take their health insurance coverage with them anywhere in the world—something that is generally not possible with local health insurance plans.

What makes Vumi stand out from its IPMI competition

VUMI differentiates itself from its competitors primarily through its financial strength, its experience in claims management dating back to 1985, its long-term approach, and, most importantly, its VIP service philosophy.

What will you be speaking to our delegates about at this Thursday’s event?

I will be speaking about VUMI’s strengths, why VUMI, what makes us different, the challenges facing the IPMI industry, and what VUMI is doing to address those challenges.

What do you do for fun outside of work? Hobbies Family etc

Outside of work, my passions are sailing, playing golf, and cooking.