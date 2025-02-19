Mercer, a business of Marsh McLennan, has agreed to acquire SECOR Asset Management, a global provider of bespoke strategic and portfolio solutions.

In a statement on 18 February, Mercer said the terms of the transaction, which is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals and client consents, were not disclosed.

Founded in 2010 by Tony Kao, Ray Iwanowski and partners, SECOR serves the complex needs of institutional investors, including pension funds, insurance companies, endowments and family offices, with a range of end-to-end portfolio solutions, including investment advisory and implementation, fiduciary management and asset liability management.

It has $13.8bn in assets under advisement and $21.5bn in assets under management, as of 30 September 2024.

Michael Dempsey, Mercer’s wealth president, said: “SECOR’s exceptional team is highly regarded in the industry for their extensive experience working with in-house investment teams and proven expertise in specialized investment implementation. We are thrilled at the opportunity to welcome this talented group and to continue developing a comprehensive and agile suite of solutions designed for the distinct needs of institutional investors.”

Kao, SECOR’s managing principal and chief investment officer, said, “It’s terrific that our colleagues will have the opportunity to advance their careers at Mercer and that our clients will benefit from access to Mercer’s extensive global resources, valued insights and seasoned investment talent once the transaction is finalized. Having served as both an in-house Chief Investment Officer and a partner to clients, I believe that Mercer is the ideal steward for our business's future.”

As part of the agreement, SECOR’s more than 40 colleagues in New York and London will join Mercer upon completion of the transaction.