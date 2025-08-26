Clients of third-party advisers using Whitechurch Securities’ discretionary fund manager portfolio management service are being offered the opportunity to transfer their assets to Marlborough following Ascot Lloyd’s acquisition of Whitechurch last year.

Whitechurch currently manages £125m of assets for clients of other adviser firms across its online investment platform, Pulse, and other platforms, but following the acquisition Ascot Lloyd is pulling the plug on the third party DFM service and decommissioning Pulse.

Those affected by the changes are being offered the opportunity to transfer to Marlborough’s managed portfolio solutions (MPS) range, under an agreement between Marlborough and Ascot Lloyd.

Other options include Marlborough’s bespoke discretionary portfolio management service and the group’s international multi-asset portfolios domiciled in Ireland. Those selecting the MPS option and with portfolios currently held on Pulse may be moved to the Select Platform, operated by Graphene.

Two members of Whitechurch’s business development team – Phil Miller and Catriona Inglis – have transferred across to similar roles at Marlborough to help ensure a smooth transition and continue to build relationships with the advisers.

Marlborough CEO Richard Goodall said: “We’re very much looking forward to working with these advisers and helping them move their clients across to our portfolios in a seamless transition that’s positive for all involved.

“Looking ahead, our plan is to work in partnership with these advisers over the long term. We’re committed to helping them grow their businesses by providing first-class outcomes for their clients.”

Francis Jackson, CEO of Ascot Lloyd, added: “At Ascot Lloyd we’re focused on the delivery of clear, expert financial advice via our own advisers.

“Strategically, we believe that Marlborough is well placed to service this group of third-party advised clients.”