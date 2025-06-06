Mark Battersby, co-founder and director of G&M Media, has stepped down from the business he launched alongside fellow co-founder and director Gary Robinson in 2023.

The duo’s entrepreneurial journey began with a management-led acquisition of the II archive and its subsequent rebrand/relaunch as www.investment-international.com in December 2023, following their departure from Incisive Media. Their venture expanded significantly in March 2024 with the acquisition of International Adviser from the Mark Allen Group, creating a strong portfolio of two leading titles serving the global financial adviser and wealth management community.

The acquisition held special significance for Battersby, who previously served as editor of International Adviser. A highly regarded figure in UK and international financial journalism, Battersby has spent over 30 years contributing to a range of prominent investment and finance publications.

He joined Incisive Media in 2021 as editor of International Investment, after roles at Rhotic Media and a six-year tenure leading International Adviser. Earlier in his career, he held senior editorial positions including Editor at Citywire’s New Model Adviser, Personal Finance Editor at Interactive Investor, and Deputy Editor at the Financial Times Group’s Money Management magazine.

Reflecting on his departure, Battersby, pictured above (on the right, alongside Robinson on the left), said: “This has been an amazing journey, full of the challenges and achievements any entrepreneur will recognise.

“While it’s bittersweet to leave at this point, I believe now is the right time to hand over the reins to Gary, with whom I’ve greatly enjoyed working—both at G&M Media and previously at Incisive Media.

“I wish him every success as he leads the company into its next chapter, while I take a short break before exploring the next step in my career.”

Robinson, said: “Everyone at G&M Media Ltd, Money Map Media and II and IA wishes Mark the very best for the future. He remains one of the most knowledgeable journalists in the industry with 30+ years in financial services and we are grateful for his inputs– particularly when we launched this business in December 2023. I personally thank Mark for his support in launching this business and will personally miss his cheery disposition, but fully accept his decision to move on.”

To ensure editorial continuity Money Map Media has appointed an interim associate editor for II and IA, who will be supported by Robinson (a previous editor and publisher at II) and the wider team, including Dan Charles, Money Map Media’s Head of Video. Robinson added that the company is currently actively recruiting and hopes to appointment a new editor for both IA and II soon.