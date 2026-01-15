International law firm the Maples Group has launched a fund administration service for Canada-domiciled funds through its Montreal office.

The Montreal office – which has a 350-strong team – already provides services for alternative asset funds, managers and investors globally.

The new fund administration service will cater to local Canadian domestic managers as well as global managers launching and operating Canadian alternative investment funds, addressing the specific operational requirements of funds based in Canada.

Mark Weir, deputy global head of fund services at the Maples Group, who is based in the Montreal office, said: “We are proud to expand our fund administration services to funds in Canada.

“With our long-established footprint in Montreal, we look forward to leveraging our deep understanding of alternative investments operations and technology to bring a new option for Canadian and global managers to operate Canadian-domiciled funds.”

Senior vice president Valérie Jetté added: "Our offering not only provides operational solutions for the increasing number of Canadian-domiciled funds but also provides clients with access to the deep relationships and knowledge that the Maples Group can provide both locally in Canada and internationally through our deep global network."