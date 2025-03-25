London & Capital and Waverton IM rebrand post £21bn AUM merger

London & Capital and Waverton Investment Management have united under one brand as W1M after its £21bn AUM merger in July 2024.

A statement today (25 March) said the launch of W1M "signals the coming together of two highly successful firms and coincides with the combined business surpassing £21 billion of assets under management, placing it amongst the largest wealth managers in the UK".

The firm has now set itself the target of expanding its market share and becoming the preeminent wealth and investment manager for high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, charities and institutions.

W1M will embody the strengths of both firms, offering clients an exceptional breadth and depth of services, encompassing cross-border advisory capabilities, institutional-quality investment management, and leading global tax and consolidated portfolio reporting, alongside access to more experts than ever before. These capabilities are designed to address the increasing complexity, internationalisation and intergenerational requirements of wealthy families.

The investment philosophy of both firms – Global, Active and Direct – will continue, and William Dinning, previously Chief Investment Officer at Waverton, will retain this role in the merged firm. W1M will also continue its long history of working in partnership with Independent Financial Advisers, providing them and their clients with access to its market leading investment solutions.

The new name harks back to the heritage of both companies – W1M was the postcode of the first London & Capital office and closely echoes the acronym, WIM, of Waverton Investment Management.

As part of the merger, W1M’s teams will be united at their new head office, 16 Babmaes Street, London, SW1Y 6AH, by the end of 2025.

Guy McGlashan (pictured), chief executive officer of W1M, said: “As we embark on a new chapter, our name represents the combination of two exceptional businesses into one integrated firm. W1M will bring together global wealth advice, an award-winning investment proposition, and best-in-class consolidated reporting for the ultimate benefit of our clients.

“It also signifies the creation of a united team of talented people, committed to meeting the diverse, complex and cross-border needs of clients; a single company that responds to market challenges with innovation and enthusiasm; and a trusted partner dedicated to securing the long-term prosperity of clients wherever they may be.”