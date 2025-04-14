Lombard Odier Investment Managers has appointed Philippe Descheemaeker as head of private assets distribution, as part of the firm’s strategic growth ambitions in private assets.

Based in Geneva, Descheemaeker (pictured) brings over 20 years of experience in asset management, leading international teams, executing distribution strategies and achieving substantial fundraising milestones.

Before joining LOIM, he spent 12 years at SKY Harbor Capital Management as head of distribution and managing director.

He was responsible for driving business development globally and managing the strategy for engaging clients, prospects and consultants across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Previously, he worked for 12 years at AXA Investment Managers in Paris, in roles including global head of fixed income product specialists and fixed income portfolio manager.

He reports to Bettina Ducat, Co-Head of LOIM.

Ducat said: “Philippe has strong technical knowledge of investment, gained from his experience as a Portfolio Manager, and the entrepreneurial drive essential for growing the distribution capabilities of an independent, specialised firm. This combination of expertise will be instrumental in further advancing our value proposition in private assets to investors across regions.”