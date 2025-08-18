Lombard Odier has appointed Alfred Low as Hong Kong chief executive and head of North Asia markets for its private clients franchise, and Pei Pei Chern as senior relationship manager in Singapore.

Low joins the business as of 1 September 2025. In his new role, he will oversee the North Asia development of the Bank’s private clients division in Hong Kong and Singapore.

He brings more than 20 years of experience to the firm and joins from Indosuez Wealth Management, where he was managing director.

Meanwhile, Chern, who joined on 14 July, will report to Low and will focus on deepening long-term client relationships in the region, with a particular focus on Taiwan. She joins from Julius Baer, where she was managing director and led the Greater China region.

These hires follow the appointment of Andrea Meierhofer, Southeast Asia market head, private clients, in December last year.

Omar Shokur, regional head for Asia, private clients, said: “We are delighted to welcome Alfred and Pei Pei to the team as we continue to invest in top talent across Asia. Together with Andrea, these appointments reinforce our leadership capabilities and long-term commitment to the region.

"We are confident that their extensive expertise in wealth and relationship management will enhance our presence and deliver a seamless experience for our clients in both North and Southeast Asia."

Shokur added that the firm will "continue to welcome top talent" over the next few months.