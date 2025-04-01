Liontrust, the specialist active investment manager, today (1 April) made a "key appointment" to strengthen its international sales capability with the appointment of Phil Rosenberg as head of Middle East and Asia.

Rosenberg (pictured) will build on Liontrust’s existing clients among institutions and advisers in these regions who are currently invested with the Cashflow Solution team of Samantha Gleave and James Inglis-Jones and the global equities team led by Mark Hawtin and David Goodman.

He will expand Liontrust’s client base across sovereign wealth funds, pensions, family offices and wealth managers.

With extensive and high-level contacts that have been established over his 35 years in distribution across the Middle East, Rposenberg was latterly managing director, head of distribution for the Middle East at GAM Investments, from 2010 to 2024.

John Ions, chief executive officer of Liontrust, said: “Phil’s appointment is another key step in our international expansion after the recent recruitment of Òscar Andreu as Managing Director, Head of Distribution for Switzerland.

Phil’s substantial experience and knowledge of the Middle East will be an invaluable addition to Liontrust and help us develop our client base in these important and fast-growing regions.”

Rosenberg added: “Liontrust’s commitment to active fund management and disciplined investment processes makes it ideally suited to potential clients in the Middle East, Asia and Australia. Liontrust has an impressive range of long only and long/short funds managed by excellent investment teams. Liontrust’s exceptional client service will be another distinguishing factor in these regions.

“These strengths will enable us to grow Liontrust’s business in the Middle East, Asia and Australia."