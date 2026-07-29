Lighthouse Canton unveils dedicated wealth management platform for non-resident Indians

Lighthouse Canton has launched a wealth management platform catering to the cross-border financial needs of non-resident Indians (NRIs) and overseas investors.

The Singapore-based investment firm highlighted that the Indian diaspora is the largest in the world with approximately 35 million Indian people living outside the country.

According to Reserve Bank of India data, remittances to India reached a record $135bn in 2024-2025, while NRI deposits exceeded $164bn as of March 2025. However, Lighthouse Canton says the wealth of most NRI families remains structurally fragmented, with banking relationships maintained in the country of residence, custody arrangements spanning multiple geographies, and India-focused investments often managed by different advisers. This means the burden of coordinating the portfolio falls on the family itself, the firm said.

The new wealth management platform – Global Indian – has been launched in response to this fragmentation, providing consolidated multi-jurisdictional reporting, cross-border wealth structuring, a single advisory relationship to cover both international and India-domiciled holdings, and the management of both tax and regulatory requirements.

The platform serves both directions of the India capital corridor. NRIs and international investors are provided access to Indian markets through the organisation's regulated entities in India and at GIFT City IFSC, operating under IFSCA regulation.

Indian resident investors are offered global diversification through the Liberalised Remittance Scheme and GIFT City frameworks.

Lighthouse Canton has also unviled a Systematic Global Equities fund domiciled in GIFT City to coincide with the platform launch, offering Indian investors a tax-efficient, regulated avenue to participate in global equity markets.

Global Indian integrates Lighthouse Canton's regulated entities in India and GIFT City with its international platform across Singapore, Dubai and the United Kingdom. The offering is supported by Keenai, the institution's proprietary wealth technology platform, which provides portfolio analytics, lifecycle management, consolidated multi-market reporting, and access to a digital investment marketplace.

Sumegh Bhatia, managing director and CEO – India and Global Indian, Lighthouse Canton, said: "NRI families frequently hold substantial wealth that is diminished in practice by fragmentation, as no single institution is accountable for the complete picture.

"Global Indian has been designed so that a family resident in Dubai or London, with assets in Mumbai and Singapore, engages with one team, one consolidated view of its wealth, and one coherent set of decisions."

Shilpi Chowdhary, group CEO, Lighthouse Canton, added: “India's diaspora represents one of the most significant and consistently underserved wealth management opportunities in the world; a community whose financial lives span multiple geographies but has rarely been served as one integrated picture.

"Over the past decade, we have structurally built the infrastructure to change that, a regulated platform across five jurisdictions, a presence across India's key cities, and Keenai, our proprietary wealth technology platform purpose-built to consolidate and manage cross-border wealth.”