LGT, the international private banking and asset management group owned by the Princely Family of Liechtenstein, saw group profit rise 25 % to CHF446m (£422m) in the 2025 financial year, marking the strongest operating result in LGT’s history.

Total operating income rose 9% year-on-year to CHF2.9bn, bolstered by the acquisition of Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s private advice business.

Income from services – LGT’s largest revenue contributor – rose 12% to CHF1.97bn, driven by a higher asset base and increased client activity, and income from trading activities and other operating income increased 12% to CHF622m. However net interest income decreased 12% to CHF308m following further interest rate cuts by central banks.

Assets under management grew 5% year-on-year to CHF386bn, supported by net asset inflows of CHF11.4bn across both private banking and asset management, as well as strong market and investment performance, and CHF2.9bn in assets added through the acquisition in Australia.

The group said it will continue to make targeted investments to further strengthen its investment expertise, digitalisation and artificial intelligence.

H.S.H. Prince Max von und zu Liechtenstein, chairman of LGT: “The 2025 financial year once again demonstrated that the disciplined execution of our long-term strategy is delivering results.

“Despite a challenging environment, we achieved strong growth and significantly increased our profitability. This reinforces our commitment to continue investing in our teams, the quality of our advice, our investment expertise and our digital capabilities.”