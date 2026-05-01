In this latest instalment of Investment International's Breakfast Briefing series Gary Robinson sits down with Rob Allen, CEO of IFGL – almost a year to the day that he took over as CEO at the company– for a relaxed breakfast conversation in a cosy café setting next to IFL's in Douglas, Isle of Man.

From early morning routines and the importance of fitness for leadership performance, to life between the UK and the Isle of Man, Rob shares what keeps him focused, calm, and ready for the day ahead. They also dive into IFGL’s exciting recent acquisition of Octium, exploring what it means for European expansion, growth strategy, and the future of the business.

A candid, down-to-earth chat about leadership, lifestyle, and big moves-served with eggs, coffee, and a side of rain. Tune in for a fresh perspective on business and balance.

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