Just Group plc, the FTSE 250 retirement specialist, has appointed Sean Osborne as Director of Retail Distribution effective from 2nd June 2025, replacing Matt Pheasey who will be retiring at the end of June.

Osborne will be responsible for the distribution strategy to support business growth and provide market-leading services, with a focus on the UK retail intermediated market and the institutional relationships that support it.

He joins from Charles Stanley, where he was Group Head of Sales and was responsible for the design and execution of the distribution strategy across all channels. Prior to this, his roles included Head of National Accounts at Charles Stanley, Head of Sales at Suffolk Life and senior roles at Legal & General.

Paul Turner, Managing Director, Retail at Just, said: "Sean’s appointment reflects our commitment to the retail intermediary market and our strategic intent to expand and strengthen our presence within it. Sean brings a significant breadth and depth of relevant experience to this role. His customer-centric approach will be instrumental as we continue to deliver products and services that enable financial advisers to meet the needs of their clients - fulfilling our purpose as we help people achieve a better later life. I’m delighted to welcome him to Just. I would also like to thank Matt for his impactful leadership contribution to Just over the last 8 years. He has built upon, and enhanced, our reputation for market leading service and innovation and leaves a strong legacy for Sean."

Sean Osborne, Retail Distribution Director, said: "Just has a well-deserved reputation for service and innovation, bringing solutions to the market that enable advisers to create better outcomes for their clients – as evidenced by our pioneering development and introduction of the Secure Lifetime Income proposition. We help people achieve a better later life, that’s our purpose and why we exist. I’m very much looking forward to supporting advisers and their clients to help us fulfil our purpose."