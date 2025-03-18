Julius Baer is expanding its presence in Europe by setting up a dedicated branch in Italy.

A statement today (18 March) said it has received the necessary regulatory approvals to enter the Italian onshore market and opening a dedicated branch in Milan.

The new branch is expected to open in the first half of 2025 and will serve Italian ultra-high and high net worth clients, as well as family offices, with a dedicated local team.

The new branch is part of Bank Julius Baer Europe S.A. in Luxembourg (Julius Baer Europe). Julius Baer Europe has already successfully established presences in Dublin, Madrid, and Barcelona.

Roberto Coletta has been appointed as head of the new Italian branch. He joined Julius Baer in September 2024 from Deutsche Bank, where, since 2022, he was head of private bank Italy and board member of Deutsche Bank Italy.

Before joining Deutsche Bank in 2019, he spent six years at Credit Suisse, where his last position was Head of UHNWI Market Area Italy. Roberto Coletta will be based in Milan and report to Falk Fischer, CEO Bank Julius Baer Europe S.A.

Sonia Goessi, head Switzerland & Europe, said: “We are excited to enter the Italian onshore market with an own local presence. This move reinforces our commitment to serving Italian clients and strengthens our position as a leading wealth manager in Europe.

"Roberto Coletta’s long-standing track record and experience will be instrumental for the set-up and the successful start of the new branch. We look very much forward to enter this promising market with an own local presence and continue to build on the successes of our other European branches.”