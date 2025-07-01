Julius Baer has hired Antonia Murga as market head, Latin America, as the Swiss wealth management group seeks to strengthen its Latin American franchise.

Murga joins Julius Baer in January 2026 and will be based in Geneva, reporting directly to Carlos Recoder and Thomas Frauenlob, co-heads of Western markets and Switzerland.

Murga’s team – two senior relationship managers and one junior relationship manager – will also join Julius Baer in October this year, tasked with reinforcing the Brazil international teams in Geneva and Zurich.

As part of the leadership team, Murga will be responsible for the overall strategy covering Latin American clients.

She joins from Citi Private Bank where she spent the past 30 years, most recently in her decade-long role as head of Latin America Europe.

The latest hires follow the appointments of Leoncio Toro as head of the Santiago office in Chile and the Montevideo office in Uruguay and Pablo Valdes as representative officer for the Mexico City office earlier this year.

Recoder commented: “I am very excited to announce the appointment of Antonia Murga, her team, and the other new joiners and look very much forward to continuing to strengthen our coverage in this promising market. These appointments underscore our commitment to invest and grow in Latin America.”