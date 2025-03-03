Julius Baer Group has named Noel Quinn as new non-executive chairman for election to its board at the upcoming annual general meeting on 10 April 2025.

Quinn (pictured) will succeed Romeo Lacher, who, as announced on 27 January 2025, has decided not to seek re-election.

Due to other commitments, upon being elected, Quinn will take up his mandate on 1 May 2025 and Richard Campbell-Breeden, vice chairman, will assume the role of chairman of the board of directors ad interim until 30 April 2025.

Designated Julius Baer Group chairman Noel Quinn (born 1962) is a British citizen with a track record of over 37 years in the financial industry, at HSBC or its constituent companies.

He retired as group chief executive in 2024, a role he held for five years. Prior to that, he held senior positions such as CEO Global Commercial Banking, regional head of Commercial Banking, Asia Pacific, and head of Commercial Banking UK. He is currently a non-executive director of the Sustainable Markets Initiative.

Lacher said: “Julius Baer is pleased to propose Noel Quinn as Chairman of the Board of Directors. He is a highly respected and proven banker with a deep understanding of the global financial services industry and strong leadership experience. The Board of Directors is convinced that his extensive banking knowledge, as well as his vast professional experience in all the key regions in which Julius Baer operates, will be of great value.”

Campbell-Breeden said: “We are delighted that Noel Quinn will become our next Chairman, subject to approval by our shareholders at the upcoming AGM. Noel’s appointment is a testament to the strength of the Julius Baer franchise, he is an exceptional candidate who brings an international mindset and strong cultural values to the role. His expertise will be an invaluable addition to the Board as we enter a new phase of the company’s growth and development.”

Quinn said: “It is a real privilege to be nominated to take on the Chair role of the largest pure play wealth manager and one with such a great heritage. Having spent over 37 years in the international financial services sector, I am looking forward to working with the Board and management team to capitalise on the many exciting opportunities ahead of us.”

In addition, Andrea Sambo will not stand for re-election at the AGM in April 2025 following his decision to return to an operational business role. He was elected to the Board in 2024. All other current members of the board of directors, which will newly consist of eight members, will stand for re-election.

Lacher said: “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Andrea for his expertise and valuable contributions to the Board. We wish him all the best for the future.”