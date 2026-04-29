JTC has unveiled a new brand proposition for its private capital services in the US to unite its businesses across three trust jurisdictions.

The global professional services firm offers solutions to high and ultra-high-net-worth families and private clients through its Private Capital Services Division (PCS) in Delaware, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Following the growth of PCS – driven by the official opening of the Wyoming office earlier this year and JTC’s acquisition of the South Dakota Trust Company in 2023 – the firm is looking to provide greater clarity on its capability in the US and highlight the evolution of the modern US trust.

The proposition introduces a new logo with the strapline ‘Three states. One Standard’.

Robert Laughlin, regional head US, private capital services, at JTC said: “After a period of rapid growth – both organic and through acquisitions – this new brand proposition is significant in providing a clear, confident and coherent market-facing identity across our three major trust centres.

“Crucially, as well as bringing together our bringing our trust proposition under familiar JTC branding, this is also about highlighting the strengths of our three hubs, emphasising our commitment to providing excellence across our teams, asserting our core values as a business and reflecting our commitment to ongoing growth in the US.”

Iain Johns, group head, private capital services, at JTC, added: “It is extremely important from a strategic perspective to give our teams across our US trust jurisdictions a common and shared vision, and this new proposition delivers on that.”