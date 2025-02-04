JTC Law has appointed two partners, one of whom will establish its first on-the-ground presence in the Caribbean.

Ruth Hatt (pictured above) becomes JTC Law’s first partner based in the Cayman Islands, while Fiona Dalton has been appointed as head of Banking and Finance within the firm’s Jersey team.

With more than 20 years’ experience in corporate advisory work including mergers and acquisitions, regulatory and licensing, and private equity and hedge fund formation, Hatt joins the firm following an extensive career working at top tier law firms in the Cayman Islands, including most recently acting as regional general counsel for a big four global accounting firm, and prior to this worked for Clifford Chance in London.

She is also an associate member of the Chartered Institute (ACII) and an anti-money laundering specialist (CAMS).

Her appointment reflects JTC Law’s ambitions to enhance its international legal services proposition and expand its footprint across the offshore legal market.

Dalton (pictured below) has more than two decades of experience working at law firms in Jersey, across the areas of finance, corporate, trust and restructuring, with a particular focus on real estate finance and structuring, as well as unit trusts, trusteeships, limited partnerships and corporate Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs).

For the last 12 years, she has worked alongside the senior team at Jersey’s largest firm to support its growth and development and attain its top tier status.

Highly regarded in the industry, Dalton is ranked in the Legal 500 as a ‘Rising Star’ and recognised as a ‘Notable Practitioner’ in the IFLR 1000.

JTC Law is an independent law firm that enjoys a strategic alliance with FTSE 250-listed global service provider JTC, providing a comprehensive range of legal services spanning investment funds, corporate and commercial, dispute resolution and litigation, private client and international trusts as well as notarial services.

Leanne Wallser, head of investment funds and corporate at JTC Law, said: “Both Ruth and Fiona are joining the JTC Law team at an exciting point in our growth journey, which includes establishing a permanent presence in the Cayman Islands, bolstering our international capabilities and complementing the JTC Group’s existing presence in the jurisdiction.

"The considerable technical knowledge Ruth and Fiona both have, built up over substantial careers at top tier firms, will undoubtedly prove instrumental in supporting our clients’ needs while also enabling us to achieve our wider growth ambitions.”

Hatt added: “I am delighted to join JTC Law in the Cayman Islands and build on the success of JTC Law in Jersey. I look forward to delivering purpose-built solutions in a timely and commercial manner to ensure clients can meet their goals.”

Dalton said: “I am thrilled to be joining JTC Law to lead and develop the firm’s Banking and Finance practice area, working alongside colleagues who are so highly regarded in their respective fields. With our combined experience, commitment to client service and ambition to nurture a unique culture, there is a real opportunity to continue to grow the firm and offer a highly attractive option in the international legal market.”

Jeremy Garrood, head of insolvency and litigation at the firm, added: “These appointments are critical to JTC Law, enabling us to start the year on a very strong footing, and we are fully focused on maintaining this momentum as we head into 2025.”