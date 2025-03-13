Global FTSE 250-listed service provider JTC has made almost 200 promotions across its network, as the firm continues to focus on strengthening its global service proposition for corporate, fund and private clients.

The promotions include a number at senior level. New Senior Directors include Claire Driver (Human Resources), Lyndsey Adams (Finance) and Martin Cudlipp (Corporate Services) in Jersey, as well as Lazarus Naidoo (Fund Services) in Cape Town, Martin Punt (Fund and Corporate Services) in London and Todd Rosenzweig (Fund Services) in Rockefeller, US.

JTC awards promotions twice each year as part of its structured approach to career development, with all those receiving promotions being recognised for their achievements, contribution to JTC’s goals and clear commitment to their own professional objectives.

This recent round of promotions includes a total of 199 employees across 13 jurisdictions, including the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Ireland, the Isle of Man, Jersey, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, South Africa, Switzerland, Mauritius, the UAE, the UK and the US.

In addition, the promotions span JTC’s Institutional and Private Client Services divisions, Banking and Treasury, Employer Solutions, Commercial Office, perfORM Due Diligence Services, and Sustainability Services, as well as its central operational functions including Business Operations, Finance, Human Resources, IT, Marketing and Business Development, Risk and Compliance, and Tax Compliance and Regulatory Reporting.

Wendy Holley, JTC’s group chief operating officer, said: “These latest promotions are a reflection of our ongoing commitment to nurturing talent and to maximizing individual potential, but also a testament to the extremely hard work and achievements of all those working right across our business divisions and locations.

"I’d like to congratulate all those who have been promoted for their well-deserved recognition. We are incredibly proud to celebrate their success, whilst we also continue to champion and support all those who remain committed to working towards their goals and personal career development.”