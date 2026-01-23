Global professional services firm JTC has opened an office in Brazil marking its first on-the ground-presence in South America.

Located in São Paulo’s financial district, the new office provides corporate, fund and private client services for local and foreign businesses, fund managers, investors, individuals, families, family offices and multi-family offices, with links to Brazil.

JTC has over 15 years’ experience working in Latin America, particularly in Brazil, but the new office will blend local expertise and language capabilities with access to the global knowledge and resources of JTC’s service offering through its international network, the firm said.

JTC’s head of Brazil, Mauricio Carmagnani, said: “Establishing an on-the-ground presence in Brazil enables us to combine our deep cross-border professional services expertise with a true understanding of local nuance – from regulations to market dynamics.

“As the largest market in South America, Brazil offers a strategic base from which our team can strengthen connections with clients and partners, to enhance service delivery, while at the same time expanding JTC’s global reach and supporting cross-border services for our multinational clients.”

Emilio Miguel, regional head - Latin America at JTC, added: “The opening of this office demonstrates the depth of our commitment to Latin America and reinforces JTC’s long-term growth strategy, recognising Brazil as a large, diversified and fast-growing economy.”