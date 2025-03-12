JP Morgan said today (12 March) it has reached $100bn in strategic indices client balances milestone on its QIS platform growing 15% YoY on average over the last four years.

Twenty years ago, JP Morgan was one of the first banks to launch QIS strategies, initially focusing on the introduction of cross-asset momentum strategies, which laid the foundation for the client-centric, cross-asset business model that leverages its capabilities today.

JP Morgan’s QIS Platform now includes Zero-Day to Expiry Options, a growing number of innovative strategies referencing short-dated equity options, first to market Intra-Day platform referencing Single Stocks with continuous execution, Macro Volatility Capabilities with first to market EM FX OTC volatility QIS platform, first to market Macro QIS strategies referencing unique point in time Macroeconomic Data - JPMaQS - such as Macroeconomic Trend.

Arnaud Jobert, co-head of global strategic indices, JP Morgan said: “As first movers in the space, we have been committed to continually innovating our QIS offering to meet the needs of our evolving client base. J.P. Morgan has the breadth and depth across all asset classes to customise solutions at scale, providing clients with cost-efficient and enhanced execution along with a focus on liquidity optimisation.

"Through a combined and permanent focus on best-in-class product innovation, platform and execution capability expansion, client wallet and QIS use case diversification, we are now uniquely and strategically positioned to grow further, as QIS becomes a more commoditised component of the investment toolkit and we witness the emergence of new QIS users with bespoke risk requirements, such as hedge funds.

"Reaching this significant milestone is testament to our dedication to expand our product suite to meet the evolving needs of our clients, resulting in a robust ecosystem of solutions.”

Ludovic Peiron, global head of equity derivatives sales, J.P. Morgan added: “Our strong growth in QIS is evidenced by our increasingly diversified and growing client base. Historically one of the largest client segments of our business, retail and insurance, continues to be a strong focus area, with innovative strategies gaining popularity.

"As we have transitioned from the sole historical alternatives bucket on the institutional front, we have also seen a growing focus on enhanced equity beta & delta one solutions and an uptick in asset owners adopting QIS and partnering with us in strategic asset allocation.”