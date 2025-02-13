Janus Henderson Investors today announced the launch of its fifth exchange-traded fund (ETF) in Australia, responding to increased investor and adviser demand for actively managed fixed interest products.

The Janus Henderson Australian Fixed Interest Active ETF (ticker: JFIX) is listed on Cboe Global Markets. First launched as a managed fund in 1994, the Janus Henderson Australian Fixed Interest strategy has more than $5.2bn in funds under management. The actively managed ETF provides investors exposure to government and semi-government bonds as well as corporate and asset-backed securities.

Jay Sivapalan, portfolio manager and head of Australian fixed interest at Janus Henderson Investors said: “We believe 2025 marks the beginning of a new growth story for fixed interest in Australia. Government policy settings aimed at stimulating growth are likely to reignite investor interest in the asset class.”

“The fixed income ETF market has expanded significantly, and actively managed solutions are playing a growing role in helping investors navigate today’s complex market environment. These strategies offer access to income-generating opportunities, can help stabilise portfolios during volatility and provide a pathway to attractive returns across market cycles.”

The Janus Henderson Australian Fixed Interest Active ETF (JFIX) has been successfully run as a strategy for more than three decades and has been available to investors during that time as a managed fund. JFIX is the third fixed interest ETF in Janus Henderson’s local product suite, joining the Janus Henderson Tactical Income Active ETF (Cboe: TACT), and the Janus Henderson Sustainable Credit Active ETF (ASX: GOOD). The fund manager’s two remaining ETFs are in global equities (ASX: FUTR and JZRO) which are both available on the ASX.

Matt Gaden, head of Australia at Janus Henderson Investors said: “As advisers reassess client portfolios, we’re seeing a clear shift in fixed income allocations. After a period of underweight exposure, many are now restoring bond allocations to benchmark levels — or even increasing them — to capture renewed opportunities in the asset class.”

“In an increasingly dynamic market, investors and advisers are strengthening their core portfolios and turning to actively managed fixed income solutions for diversification and income stability. With a strong 30-year track record, this strategy remains true to its objective — offering high-quality interest-bearing securities while prioritising capital preservation.”

JFIX’s launch adds to the fund manager’s global position as a fixed income ETF specialist. Globally, Janus Henderson is the third largest provider of actively managed fixed income ETFs and the eighth largest active ETF provider