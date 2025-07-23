IQ-EQ has announced the acquisition of institutional cross border fund platform Gordian Capital as part of its global expansion strategy.

Gordian CEO and co-founder Mark Voumard will continue to head up the business and will join IQ-EQ’s Asia senior leadership team. Gordian will retain its name until Q2 2026 when the business will rebrand as IQ-EQ.

With offices in Singapore, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Melbourne, Gordian currently manage US$17bn. Subject to approval by the Dubai Financial Services Authority it plans further expansion into the Middle East.

In 2016, IQ-EQ was acquired by pan-European private equity firm Astorg; in 2022, Astorg raised a €1.3bn continuation fund to raise additional capital for IQ-EQ’s growth plans.

Mark Pesco, group CEO at IQ-EQ said: “Asia has long been a key region for IQ-EQ, and the addition of Gordian Capital, alongside our recent acquisition of AMAL Group, underscores our commitment to expanding our presence and capabilities in this dynamic market.”

Voumard added: “Becoming part of a global powerhouse of nearly 6,000-people operating across 25 jurisdictions unlocks significant opportunities for the Gordian team and for our clients who will continue to receive the same high touch personalised service and benefit from the strength and reach of a multinational group.”

The transaction has received regulatory approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong and is expected to close shortly, subject to customary closing conditions.