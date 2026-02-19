Janus Henderson Investors today has announced it has launched the Janus Henderson AA-A CLO ETF, which has secured $100m in seed capital from The Guardian Life Insurance Company of Americaas part of Guardian and Janus Henderson’s strategic partnership.

The fund is intended to provide access to high-quality AA to A rated collateralised loan obligations (CLOs), with broad diversification benefits based on historically low daily volatility and low correlation to traditional fixed income markets.

The fund is an expansion of the firm’s successful CLO ETF franchise and leadership in the space globally. It will be managed by long-tenured portfolio managers John Kerschner, CFA and Nick Childs, CFA.

The launch adds to Janus Henderson’s suite of CLO products by offering a fund aiming to invest in products with a credit rating between the firm’s JAAA and JBBB ETFs.

“Securitised markets are proving to be a bright spot for investors right now, offering competitive yields and diversification. The fund seeks to allow investors to position portfolios for resilience and growth in an evolving economic landscape," John Kerschner, global head of securitised products and portfolio manager at Janus Henderson.

"Given the strong demand for Janus Henderson’s leading CLO ETFs, we’re excited to offer clients access to another segment of the CLO market."