Janus Henderson has launched a global smaller companies fund for UK investors seeking exposure to the global small-cap market.

The Janus Henderson Global Smaller Companies OEIC builds on the Luxembourg SICAV version of the fund which it said had delivered a strong track record since its inception in August 2019.

The SICAV has beaten its benchmark and is top decile within its peer group over one, three, five years and since inception.

The OEIC, which will be managed by experienced portfolio manager Nick Sheridan, will invest in small companies listed globally, seeking long-term capital growth by identifying good quality but potentially undervalued stocks, following the same strategy, process and philosophy as the SICAV.

Sheridan said: “Investing in global small-cap companies can offer several advantages for investors, including their outperformance compared to large caps, diversification benefits due to the wide selection across various industries and sectors, and the potential for significant growth opportunities due to market inefficiencies."

Janus Henderson has significant expertise in managing global small caps, with a heritage which can be traced back more than 40 years. Sheridan is supported by the firm’s Global Small Cap regional specialists including portfolio managers: Jonathan Coleman, Ollie Beckett, Yunyoung Lee and Sat Duhra who are experts in small cap equities in the US, Europe and UK, Japan and Asia, respectively.

The team adopts a highly collaborative approach and together the firm manages more than $10bn in active small cap equities.

Pat Sanderson, head of UK client group at Janus Henderson, added: “Building on our strong track record and success in our SICAV vehicle, I’m delighted that we are now extending our global small cap expertise to investors in the UK.

"This fund is being launched in direct response to client interest; current valuations are extremely attractive compared to the large cap universe and small caps have tended to benefit the most from a lower interest rate environment. As central banks continue to cut rates in pursuit of a soft-landing scenario, we believe small caps are a compelling opportunity for investors at this time”.