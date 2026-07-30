Janus Henderson acquires investment arms of Australian wealth manager

Janus Henderson has acquired the investment arms of Australian wealth manager Insignia Financial as part of a strategic partnership.

The three specialist investment management businesses are Antares Fixed Income, Antares Equities, and Fairview Equity Partners, which manage approximately AU$33bn across Australian fixed income, broad-cap equities, and small-cap equities.

Antares Fixed Income will join Janus Henderson’s existing Australian fixed interest team, creating one of the largest dedicated fixed income offerings in the local market.

Antares Equities will become part of Janus Henderson’s global equity business, continuing to provide Australian large-cap equities serving institutional and retail clients.

Fairview Equity Partners, in which Janus Henderson will acquire Insignia’s 40% stake, will continue to operate independently as a boutique Australian small-cap manager.

The transaction is expected to close in Q4. Through the long-term strategic partnership Janus Henderson will deliver a broad range of its global investment capabilities across Insignia’s investment solutions.

Ali Dibadj, CEO of Janus Henderson, said: “We are excited to announce this partnership with Insignia, which significantly strengthens our presence in Australia and reflects our long-term commitment to a market of strategic importance for the firm.

“By combining the acquisition of established investment teams with a long-term partnership, we are able to deepen our relationship with a leading wealth manager and broaden the capabilities we provide to clients”.

Garry Mulcahy, CEO asset management at Insignia Financial, added: “The combination of Janus Henderson’s global investment capabilities and the expertise of the Antares and Fairview teams creates a strong foundation for future growth in the Australian market.

“We have had a long association with Janus Henderson and look forward to continuing to work with such a high calibre global investment firm.”