The fourth annual Isle of Man Pensions Governance Conference has been announced.

Organised by domestic and international pension and retirement benefits solutions provider, Boal & Co, the Isle of Man Pensions Governance Conference 2025, will take place on Friday 7 November at the Comis Hotel, Isle of Man.

The full day event will be sponsored, for the first time, by Department for Enterprise agency, Finance Isle of Man and is the Isle of Man's only dedicated pensions conference, targeting pension trustees, HR professionals, company directors and third-party advisers including IFAs, lawyers and accountants.

The agenda is set to feature a mix of presentations, expert panels and breakout sessions delivered by Boal & Co, CMS, the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority, Hymans Robertson, Keystone Law, Mercer and more.

Topics will range from regulatory obligations, legal and tax considerations to administrative duties, technical, actuarial and investment matters.

Simon Pickering, Head of Insurance and Pensions, Finance Isle of Man, said: “I am thrilled to announce Finance Isle of Man’s involvement with this year’s Pension Governance Conference. The event is always enjoyable and hugely informative. It’s a pertinent fit for Finance Isle of Man given its focus on supporting and developing the financial sector on the Island. The conference is a valuable learning opportunity for professional pension trustees as well as any Isle of man employers offering their employees access to a pension scheme”.

Karen Kelly, Group Director, Boal & Co, added: “The conference continues to fill a gap in education for the governance and oversight of Isle of Man employer facilitated pension schemes. It has grown in popularity year on year, with consistently positive feedback from delegates.

“From HR professionals facilitating the provision of group personal pensions, to professional trustees, the conference offers a professional development platform for anyone with involvement in Isle of Man pensions.

“We are delighted to welcome Finance Isle of Man as sponsor and envisage the agency’s involvement will support us to promote the conference to an even wider audience this year.”

To register for the Isle of Man Pensions Governance Conference, visit: https://www.boalco.com/news/isle-of-man-pensions-governance-conference-2025

Tickets start at £125 for the Early Bird rate, which is available until 30 September.