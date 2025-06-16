Former MONEYVAL secretariat member Jilly Christian has been appointed as the new Head of Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Policy, taking responsibility for coordinating and developing the Island’s strategy for anti money laundering, the government said.

The IoM Gov't said in a statement that the appointment of Christian comes "at a critical time for the Island with the MONEYVAL Mutual Evaluation taking place in 2026, and as the global landscape continues to evolve". The AML Policy Office works in close partnership with domestic law enforcement, regulators, the Financial Intelligence Unit, Government agencies, the private sector and with international partners and organisations to ensure the Island’s financial system remains secure, transparent, and aligned with international standards.

In this role, Christian will lead the development of key projects including the National Risk Assessment and National Action Plan, oversee preparations for the MONEYVAL Mutual Evaluation, and represent the Island in engagements with international bodies.

She brings to the role a wide range of experience, including her role as part of the MONEYVAL Secretariat where she has undertaken recent Mutual Evaluations and Follow-Up Reports for other jurisdictions, the statement said. She also has over eight years’ experience as the Senior Strategic Analyst in the Isle of Man Financial Intelligence Unit and within Legislation & Policy at the AML/CFT Division of the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority.

Christian, pictured left, said: "It’s a privilege to lead such a committed team at a pivotal time. Tackling ML/TF/PF truly requires an all-Island approach, and I look forward to help strengthen that collaboration. The next two years in particular as we prepare for and undertake the MONEYVAL Mutual Evaluation will be intense, but they will also be a real opportunity to drive meaningful progress, improve how we work together and showcase the good work that we do in this space."