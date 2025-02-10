IQ-EQ, an Astorg portfolio company, has promoted regional CEO, UK, Ireland and crown dependencies, John Legrand to the role of deputy group CEO and the recruitment of Richard Surrency as group chief compliance officer.

Mark Pesco, IQ-EQ Group CEO said: “I am delighted that John Legrand (pictured above) is taking up the role as Deputy Group CEO. Since joining the business in 2020, John has delivered strong financial performance and created a commercially aware and performance-based culture across his region.

"He has an in-depth knowledge of our business and has proven his abilities to build diverse teams, engage the organisation at scale and successfully deliver numerous tech-enabled and employee-focused initiatives. Investment in our people and the development of our people centric company culture is at the forefront of our success. I look forward to having his expert support as we look to deliver the future growth potential of this dynamic business.

He continued: “I am also excited to welcome Richard Surrency (pictured below) as our new Group CCO and newest member of my Group Management Team. Richard’s significant industry experience and clear focus on people will enable him to quickly add value to IQ-EQ. We have a bright and exciting future ahead and in both John and Richard, we have the people and industry expertise to help us deliver it.

“Richard joins us following the departure of former Group CCO Emma Crabtree. Emma made a significant impact on the business over the past three years, and I want to personally thank her for all she has done for the business and to wish her continued future success.”

Legrand said: “To support the business through this next phase of growth is an incredible opportunity and one I am honoured to undertake. I am looking forward to working together with the wider IQ-EQ Group Management Team to cement IQ-EQ’s position as the leading global partner to private market investors where relationships are built on trust and personalised service and where people truly matter.”

Surrency added: “I am proud to be part of this talented team and to play my part in its continued growth and development. IQ-EQ’s impressive commercial track record and strong brand reputation are what drew me to this role, and I am confident that together as one IQ-EQ team, we will deliver exceptional service for our global clients.”