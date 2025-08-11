The Australian Securities and Investments Commission has overseen charges brought against four people accused of participating in an investment scam.

ASIC alleged that between January and July 2021 four people facilitated a financial investment scam offering fraudulent bonds and other financial products to individual Australian investors through fake investment comparison websites and Facebook.

Investors were offered fixed returns of between 4.5% and 9.5% per year. The victims’ funds were then deposited into Australian bank accounts operated or controlled by three of the accused, and then transferred to offshore bank accounts or crypto exchanges, according to ASIC.

Dimitrios (James) Podaridis, Peter Delis, Bassilios (Bill) Floropoulos, and Harry Tsalikidis, all from Victoria, have been charged with money laundering offences. It is not alleged the four were directly involved in operating the investment scam.

The matter is listed for committal mention on 30 October 2025 and is being prosecuted by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.