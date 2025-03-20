Invesco has promoted Georgina Taylor from Head of Multi Asset Solutions, UK to Head of Client Investment Solutions, EMEA, reporting to Scott Wolle, CIO, Invesco Solutions.

In her expanded role, she will help drive our strategic focus on delivering tailored multi asset solutions for our clients across the EMEA region.

Invesco said it has for some time been simplifying its global structure to ensure the most efficient collaboration across teams and regions, to deliver a coordinated and efficient process to best support our clients.

Scott Wolle, CIO, Investment Solutions at Invesco said: “Georgina’s experience as a multi asset fund manager, having supported clients globally, brings dynamic insight and experience into how we support and deliver tailored solutions to our clients, to meet their desired outcomes. We now have a robust global platform of oversight and collaboration with Georgina overseeing the EMEA region, working closely with Pete Miller for North American clients, and Chris Hamilton for APAC, ex-Japan, we can ensure a truly global approach to supporting and servicing our clients.”

Taylor (pictured) added: I am incredibly excited about taking on this expanded role. Invesco offers a wide range of investment capabilities, and I look forward to combining these investment building blocks together to directly help our clients with their unique investment challenges. By applying our solutions mindset, we can address structural changes such as retirement and deliver innovative investment solutions to help deliver better outcomes for retirees.