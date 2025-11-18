Intrasia Group has launched Intrasia Management ME in Dubai to bridge its offering across Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

The Singapore-based firm, which provides financial and corporate services, said the opening of the Dubai office is a pivotal milestone for the group’s international expansion.

The new Dubai office connects Intrasia’s global network across Mauritius, Singapore and Cape Town, creating a strategic hub between Africa and Asia and a gateway for investors and entrepreneurs seeking cross-border financial solutions.

Graeme Robertson, chairman of Intrasia Group, said: “Dubai is a logical location because it’s the centre of the financial world, which is changing rapidly and gravitating here.

“With over 900 UK ultra-high-net-worth individuals relocating to Dubai last year and a growing wave of younger American investors following, the emirate has become a nexus for capital flows, innovation and cross-border structuring.

“New visa schemes, progressive crypto policies and its proximity to Africa and Asia make Dubai the perfect command centre for our next phase of growth.”

The Dubai office will serve as the group’s GCC headquarters, covering Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, and will leverage influential UHNW networks.

Intrasia has further global expansions plans, including new offices in London, Australia and Singapore and potential entry into New York and Europe within the next three years.