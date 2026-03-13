Government officials, regulators and financial services professionals gathered at the British Virgin Islands (BVI) International Arbitration Centre last week for the BVI Financial Services Conference 2026 to discuss emerging risks, regulatory developments and the growing expectations placed on professional intermediaries and financial centres.

The conference, held on March 5th and part of Financial Services Week, was moderated by Rhodni Skelton, director of marketing and business development at BVI Finance and featured key note talks on cross-border fraud and enforcement and global instability and financial crime.

Martin Kenney, founder and head of firm at MKS Law, a specialist in cross-border asset recovery, delivered the talk on cross-border fraud and covered modern fraud investigations, including asset tracing across multiple jurisdictions and the increasing role of digital assets in financial crime.

“There is not a self-respecting major fraud case in the world today that does not involve a cross-border element,” Kenney told delegates. “Criminal networks exploit complexity and jurisdictional fragmentation, which means effective responses require strong cooperation between regulators, investigators and the private sector.

“Fraud is not a theoretical issue. When individuals lose their life savings through deception, the damage goes far beyond financial loss. Asset recovery is about restoring justice and restoring a sense of dignity and confidence to victims.”

Elise Donovan, CEO of BVI Finance, said these conversations help the industry navigate an increasingly complex global environment.

“In today’s rapidly changing climate, it is vital that leaders recognise the shared responsibility to not only uphold compliance standards but to actively combat illicit finance,” she said.

“Financial Services Week provides an important platform for these conversations, bringing together experts to share insights on the evolving nature of financial crime and the role international finance centres play in maintaining transparency and trust.”

She added that the British Virgin Islands continues to position itself as a responsible and forward-looking financial centre.

“As a trusted and stable international finance centre, the BVI remains committed to strengthening awareness, supporting informed dialogue and helping the industry adapt to the increasingly complex landscape of anti-money laundering and financial crime prevention.”