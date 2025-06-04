Indosuez Fund Solutions, created by the the merger between Indosuez Wealth Management and Degroof Petercam, has been launched by Indosuez Wealth Management as its centre of expertise and services focused on investment funds.

Designated a Super ManCo regulated by the Commission de Surveillance du Sector Financier (CSSF) in Luxembourg, it constitutes a team of over 130 fund industry experts and EUR 60bn in assets under management.

Indosuez Fund Solutions is a subsidiary of Indosuez Wealth Management Europe, a leading private bank in the Luxemboug financial centre. Indosuez Wealth Management is the global wealth management brand of the Crédit Agricole group, one of the top-10 banks globally by balance sheet.

The latest development follows the acquisition in June 2024 of the Belgian bank Degroof Petercam by Indosuez.

As the centre of investment fund expertise, Indosuez Fund Solutions will offer customers a "one-stop-shop" solution for the creation, domiciliation, administration and supervision of investment funds.

Clients targeted include high net worth individuals, family offices and professional investors. It covers the entire value chain of services, either directly or in collaboration with the Crédit Agricole Group's specialised entities. In particular, Indosuez Fund Solutions provides services to a wide range of collective or dedicated funds invested in all asset classes, from public to unlisted markets.

Indosuez Fund Solutions relies on a strategic partnership with CACEIS, Crédit Agricole's subsidiary specialising in financial services for institutional investors, in Luxembourg and Belgium. CACEIS provides associated custodian services, fund administration expertise and resources.

Olivier Carcy, Managing Director of Indosuez Wealth Management Europe, said: "The creation of Indosuez Fund Solutions is a significant step in our development strategy. By combining the expertise of Indosuez Wealth (Asset Management) and Degroof Petercam Asset Services, we are strengthening our ability to offer innovative, high-performance solutions to our customers, while taking full advantage of the strengths of the Crédit Agricole Group."

Sébastien Alusse, who has 20 years' experience within the Group, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Indosuez Fund Solutions. He said: "We are delighted to introduce Indosuez Fund Solutions as Indosuez Wealth Management's new center of expertise for investment fund services. Our ambition for growth is very strong, and we are proud to be able to offer a comprehensive, modular offering, perfectly tailored to our customers' needs, providing them with a 'one-stop-shop' service in the management and administration of investment funds."

The management team also includes the following certified executives:

• Anne-Charlotte Miot - Conducting Officer, Head of Transformation & Strategy

• Frank Van Eylen - Conducting Officer, Head of Business Development & Products

• Liévin Tshikali - Conducting Officer, Chief Compliance Officer

• Sandra Reiser - Conducting Officer, Head of Central Administration

• Frédéric Bock - Conducting Officer, Head of Investment Management Private Markets

• Jean-Yves Seichepine - Conducting Officer, Chief Risk Officer

• Véronique Calvier - Conducting Officer, Head of Investment Management Public Markets