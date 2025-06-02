Spark Capital Private Wealth Management (Spark Capital PWM), has launched operations in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), through Spark Global PWM Private Limited - a CAT4 firm regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority.

The office will serve as a hub for Middle East operations, and forms part of the group's ongoing strategic expansion intended to serve clients globally.

Spark Capital PWM has grown its AUM & AUA some 10-fold in the past couple of years as measured in USD - from $360.24 million in April 2023 to $3.56 billion in May 2025. The firm has scaled its team from 60 to over 400 professionals, including 130+ seasoned relationship managers, and established a pan-India presence across 12 cities.

Arpita Vinay (pictured), Senior Managing Director & Co-CEO, Spark Capital Private Wealth Management Private Limited, said: "The establishment of our DIFC office represents a significant milestone in Spark Capital PWM's global growth strategy. Dubai's strategic location and robust financial infrastructure provide an ideal platform to connect investors across regions with diverse investment opportunities. This expansion allows us to enhance our service offerings to international clients while creating new avenues for wealth creation and preservation."

Neeraj Ojha, Senior Executive Officer, Spark Global PWM Private Limited, said: "DIFC offers an exceptional ecosystem for wealth management firms, with its world-class regulatory framework and access to a wide network of financial institutions. Through our presence here, we aim to provide professional clients in the Middle East with comprehensive wealth solutions backed by Spark Capital's expertise and innovation in investment management."

Spark Global PWM Private Limited noted that the DIFC office will be staffed by a team of experienced wealth management professionals with extensive knowledge of global markets and a proven track record of delivering exceptional client outcomes.

These professionals will leverage the firm's comprehensive research capabilities, innovative investment strategies, and established track record in wealth management to provide tailored solutions to clients in the region.

As part of Spark Capital’s ecosystem, Spark Capital PWM extends its offerings beyond traditional wealth management services to include investment banking and asset management expertise. This integrated approach enables Spark Capital PWM to tailor bespoke solutions to meet the diverse needs of its clientele.