International Adviser is this year celebrating 20 years of publishing in the international financial services world.

From daily news to industry views, magazines, booklets, features, awards, events and industry defining initiatives, IA has been the key media outlet at the heart of the growing cross-border financial services world, since it was fully launched in 2006.

And to celebrate 20 years IA is to launch 20 new special projects for 2026, with details of all 20 to be rolled out across the next few weeks. The first of these will be the return of the IA Advisory Best Practice Awards 2026, which be launched and accepting entries later this month, with winners announced in May 2026.

These awards will return and celebrate the achievements of those advisory firms that have proven that they are committed to advisory best practice both globally and across seven separate regions. Full details of when the awards will go live will be published next week on IA including news of a special TV programme for the main awards followed by a series of regional awards and global awards presentations.

Co-owner of Money Map Media part of G&M Media Ltd, the publisher of IA, Gary Robinson, pictured left, said: "We have been owners of this fantastic independent title for just two years of the twenty that it has been servicing the international advice and wealth management world and want to make 2026 a year to stay out in IA's history.

"Bringing back the IA Advisory Best Practice Awards for 2026 is the perfect way to start our 20th anniversary celebrations. Watch this space for next week's announcement.

"IA is nothing without its loyal readership, contributors, partners and sponsors and it is that collaboration that will drive us to more success in our next 20 years and beyond. We are super excited to reveal these 20 new initiatives in the next few weeks, to be rolled out throughout the year. We can promise some old favourites but some real surprises so watch this space."