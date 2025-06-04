The venue for this year's Investment International Latin America Forum 2025, which is set to take place onWednesday 17th September in São Paulo, Brazil has been confirmed with the event being hosted at the exclusive Rosewood Hotel.

The Rosewood is one of Sao Paulo's best hotels and is set in idyllic gardens in the heart of the city and is perfect for those working in the city's financial district. The event is already more than 50% subscribed with more and more delegates being registered and accredited each so make sure you register your interest today.

II Lat Am Forum 2025 is a full day live event designed to bring together some of the biggest names in the international cross-border advice world with some of the industry’s key product providers, to discuss the ever-evolving world of advice in the Latin American region, with a particular focus this year on Brazil. The majority of the event will be in Portuguese with English translation available for Portuguese speakers and Portuguese translation available for English speakers live at the event.

Our main sponsor and event partner is once again Investors Trust with other sponsors and speakers including Marlborough, Canaccord Wealth, Aiva, Ole Life and Capital Vision.

Our sponsors will take part in individual presentations and Q&As followed by a series of panel sessions. On the panels – which will discuss the burning issues of the day – sponsors and speakers will be joined by some of the leading names from brokerages and adviser firms in the region, to take part in the debates.

There will be plenty of opportunities to network at the Latin America Forum during the coffee breaks and the networking lunch. The day will also finish with a networking drinks reception.

Register your interest today - we have a limited number of places available free of charge for advisory firms, brokers, fund selectors, investment professionals and all financial services industry and professional services companies operating within the Latin America region.