In this Q&A II speaks to Speyside Capital CEO Paul Kopec, who will finishing the event with a key presentation on his company's proposition and how it differentiates from other whisky investment vehicles. The session will also includes optional whisky tasting.

The fifth annual Investment International Lat Am Forum takes place at the JW Marriott Polanco, Mexico City, on Thursday 10 September 2026 and is now at capacity with waiting list only spaces available. Click here to view the agenda.

II: What will you be speaking about at II Lat am Forum 2026?

PK: My presentation will explore why Scotch whisky is increasingly being recognised as a serious global alternative asset, with the potential to grow and preserve wealth while providing diversification as an asset uncorrelated to traditional equities and bonds.

We'll look at the factors that underpin Scotch whisky's long-term appeal, including growing international demand, constrained supply, and the role of maturation and scarcity. I'll also explore why these characteristics continue to attract the attention of high-net-worth private clients, wealth managers and family offices.

I'll discuss how a professionally managed, portfolio-led approach is helping establish Scotch whisky as a more mature alternative asset, and why I believe the next phase of the category will be defined by higher professional standards.

Notably, Scotch whisky is more than a financial asset. For many collectors and investors, it's a passion asset - a tangible product with provenance, craftsmanship and heritage at its heart. In much the same way as fine art, watches or classic cars, rare Scotch whisky can combine collectability and scarcity with a strong personal and emotional connection.

We'll accompany the session with a guided tasting of an aged single cask single malt Scotch whisky, giving delegates the opportunity to experience first-hand one of the exceptional assets that sits behind the discussion.

II: Why is Latin America an important region for Speyside Capital?

PK: Latin America is home to a significant community of internationally minded investors, advisers and family offices who are increasingly looking beyond traditional asset classes in search of diversification, cross-border allocation and long-term value.

It is also a region with a strong and growing appetite for luxury and collectible assets. Latin America's luxury goods market was valued at approximately US$31.6bn in 2024 and is forecast to reach more than US$52bn by 2034, representing annual growth of around 5.2%.

That is particularly relevant to Scotch whisky. Affluent consumers in the region already have an appreciation for many of the characteristics that define the category - heritage, provenance, scarcity, craftsmanship and exclusivity. Combined with a broader appetite among high-net-worth investors for diversification and alternative investments, we believe there is a natural alignment with professionally managed Scotch whisky.

For Speyside Capital, this represents an opportunity to build long-term relationships with private clients, professional advisers and institutions that share our focus on quality, transparency and disciplined whisky asset management.

II: What are Speyside Capital's plans over the next 12 months?

PK: Over the coming year, we'll be investing further in the people, technology and partnerships that support our growth, while expanding our international presence and strengthening the infrastructure behind professionally managed Scotch whisky ownership.

We'll also continue exploring more institutionally recognised solutions for wealth managers, family offices and high-net-worth clients to access Scotch whisky, ensuring the category continues to evolve in line with the expectations of modern investors and advisers.

Alongside this, we're expanding our work with the wider Scotch whisky industry, bringing our sector expertise to M&A, private equity and strategic investment opportunities. By working with investors, brands and producers at both a corporate and operational level, we can support further investment into the industry and play a broader role in its long-term development.

II: What do you see as the biggest challenges and opportunities for the Scotch whisky market?

PK: The biggest opportunity starts with the strength of Scotch whisky itself as a global category. Scotch is sold in more than 160 markets around the world, giving it a breadth and diversity of international demand that few other spirits categories can match. That global footprint creates significant long-term potential, particularly as developing markets continue to grow and new consumers enter the category.

That strength also supports the opportunity for Scotch whisky as an alternative asset. International demand is diversified across markets, while the supply of mature Scotch remains inherently constrained. Whisky cannot be produced overnight, older stocks naturally become scarcer over time, and the highest-quality aged single casks are a finite resource.

There are, of course, challenges to manage. Consumer headwinds are affecting the wider spirits industry in a number of developed markets, although we are seeing growth opportunities across developing markets that can help offset some of those pressures. The industry must also manage production carefully to avoid potential oversupply and ensure that stock levels remain aligned with long-term demand.

From an investment perspective, the challenge is ensuring the market matures responsibly alongside that opportunity. As more private clients, wealth managers and family offices enter the category, expectations around governance, transparency and professional stewardship will continue to rise. I believe the businesses that help shape the future of the market will be those that combine genuine Scotch whisky expertise with institutional standards and a long-term approach to client outcomes.