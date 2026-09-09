II Lat Am Forum 2026 - Meet The Speakers - Aiva

In this Q&A session we speak to Aiva's Head of Sales - Financial Planning Adrian Morgavi ahead of this year's Mexico City event on Thursday September 10, 2026.

II: Tell us about your role at Aiva and your financial services career to date.

AM: I am currently Sales Manager for Aiva’s Financial Planning division, which covers savings and investment solutions, life insurance and international health insurance.

My career in financial services began at Aiva in 2006, so this year marks my 20th anniversary with the company. From the very beginning, I have always worked in commercial roles: initially as the executive responsible for the Argentine market, then spending around seven years leading our business in Brazil, and for the past five years heading up the Sales team.

This journey has given me the opportunity to experience different markets across Latin America first-hand and, above all, to spend many years working closely with independent financial advisers, understanding how their businesses have evolved and how their clients’ needs have changed over time. Interacting with people is actually what I enjoy most about my job.

II: Why is Mexico an important market for Aiva?

AM: Mexico is a very important market for Aiva and one where we see significant opportunities for growth. We have developed very good business together with our local partners, building long-term relationships and supporting them in developing solutions for their clients.

We believe there is tremendous potential to continue expanding our presence, which is why Mexico will remain one of the markets where we will be particularly focused over the coming years.

II: What makes Mexico and Mexico City different to other regions?

AM: Beyond the size of its population, I believe one of Mexico’s greatest opportunities lies in the evolution we are seeing in the way people think about their investments and financial planning.

Mexico has excellent financial solutions available locally and, historically, many clients have therefore felt little need to look abroad.

However, in a world that is becoming increasingly changeable from an economic, political and legal perspective, we are seeing growing interest in international diversification and in solutions that can provide greater predictability while complementing what clients already have in their home market.

In that sense, I see some similarities with what happened in Brazil a few years ago. For a long time, Brazilian investors were very focused on domestic alternatives, with a strong preference for investing within Brazil.

Over time, and after experiencing periods of political and economic uncertainty, demand from clients for international solutions began to grow. At the same time, access to those solutions became much easier, and today it is possible to invest globally or even open an overseas bank account directly from an app on your phone.

I believe Mexico is now moving along a similar path, and Mexico City, with its scale, dynamism and concentration of financial professionals and clients, is naturally at the centre of that evolution.

II: What plans do Aiva have generally for the rest of the year and into 2027?

AM: Our main priority for the remainder of 2026, into 2027 and beyond is to continue helping our partners grow their businesses and, as a natural consequence, to continue growing alongside them.

One of our key areas of focus, both now and going forward, is the recruitment and development of new advisers. We will therefore continue to develop and provide tools that help our partners attract, train and support new talent, as we are currently doing through the My Mentor platform.

Within this strategy, we have a particular focus on younger generations. We believe it is essential to help develop the financial advisers of the future — professionals who will also be able to understand and engage naturally with new generations of clients, their needs and the way they interact with financial services.

At the same time, we will continue looking to add solutions that evolve alongside our clients’ needs. Medifi is a good example of this direction: broadening our proposition with solutions that respond to new demands while also creating new business opportunities for our partners.

5. What do you do outside of financial services for fun? Family, hobbies etc.

AM: What I enjoy most outside of work is spending time with my family: my wife, Valeria, my children, Joaquín and Julieta, and of course our dogs, Bimba and Bruno.

I love drinking mate, a traditional infusion from the Río de la Plata region and an essential part of my daily routine.

Football also plays a very important role in my life. I have been playing since I was five years old and, for as long as my body allows me to (haha), I intend to keep going!

I am a passionate supporter of Racing Club de Avellaneda, an Argentine football club. It is a passion I inherited from my father, so I watch — and suffer through — every match. And, of course, I am also a huge fan of the Argentina national team and Messi.

I also love listening to music, mainly Spanish-language rock, with bands such as Ciro y los Persas, No Te Va Gustar and Los Pérez García. I’ll take the opportunity to recommend them 😉

In general, I really enjoy sports and outdoor activities, but one of my favourite things is travelling with my family. I love discovering new places, and being able to experience them together makes those moments even more special.